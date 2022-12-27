Russian government to audit spending for defense needs — PM

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Government will hold an audit of funds’ spending for defense needs, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"Control over the use of budget funds allocated for the special military operation is an important issue. The government plans audits of resources intended for repair and production of weapons, military and special vehicles, and procurement of fuel and lubricants," the Prime Minister said.

Other areas of spending funds in the course of the special military operation will be audited over time, Mishustin added.