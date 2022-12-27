Exploration to shift regional focus — Minister

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The geographical focus in exploration will be shifted to Russian regions that are closer to future consumers and export infrastructure, Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We have determined the priority for ourselves in exploration and help in prospecting for mineral resources, especially hydrocarbons - to be geographically closer to future consumers and the transport infrastructure," the Minister said.

Refocusing of Russian oil and gas companies to new sales markets in the Asia-Pacific should result in more active exploration in East Siberia and on the shelf of the Sea of Okhotsk, and in higher investments in mineral and feedstock centers located close to sales markets for raw hydrocarbons," the Ministry of Natural Resources told TASS.