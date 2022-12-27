Business views money withdrawal from Russia dangerous due to sanctions

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The business believes it is very dangerous at present to take money away from Russia and that it is better to invest inside the country, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"I met the major business fairly frequently. Now there is full understanding that there is no place to withdraw money and that this is very dangerous; the most risky kind of investment in place now. I met the Bureau of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in recent days; the key message was - give us reliable tools of money investing in Russia. This was not present even six months ago, when introduction of sanctions had started. We have things to work out with the Bank of Russia," he noted.

Creation of the most favorable conditions for investors is the paramount task for Russia, Belousov noted.