MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Climatic, food and pandemic problems are staying in the global agenda, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Nobody has removed elsewhere the climate agenda and climatic problems, nobody has removed elsewhere the food agenda, pandemic waves, and so on," the official said.

"All these things occur, and they also are of concern for us, since we are an element of the world’s economy," Belousov noted.