Hainan's Phoenix Airport passenger traffic up 2.4-fold since anti-COVID easing

HAIKOU /China/, December 27. /TASS/. Passenger traffic at Phoenix International Airport in the resort city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan Island increased about 2.4 times in the two weeks after China lifted strict anti-COVID measures compared to the previous two-week period. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the report, Sanya's airport handled about 554,000 people from December 8 to 23. The number of flights has increased 2.2 times, to more than 4.6 thousand flights. In addition, the airport transported more than 3.8 thousand tons of cargo during this period.

Phoenix administration stated that on December 18, the airport handled 42,700 people, the highest number since August, when Hainan was hit by the pandemic.

The Phoenix-based duty-free center expects that the recovery of passenger traffic will bring more well-known international brands to Sanya. Local stores are promising many discounted promotions for visitors to Hainan.

According to official data, in 2021 the flow of passengers using Phoenix services increased 7.9%, to 16.63 million people. In March - June last year, this airport even surpassed its maximum pre-pandemic capacity during the corresponding period.