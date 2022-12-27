Hainan opens flights to Xi'an in northwest China

HAIKOU /China/, December 27. /TASS/. Hainan has launched a new passenger route that will connect two major cities - the provincial administrative center Haikou and Xi'an in northwest China. This was reported by the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN).

According to HICN, the new route began operating on December 26. A Hainan Airlines Boeing 737 flew the HU7565 flight with a stopover in Qianjiang district (central city of Chongqing in the southwest of the People's Republic of China).

Hainan Airlines will between Haikou and Xi'an four times a week in both directions, the report notes. According to the Chinese experts, this air route may become "a bridge for enhancing cooperation in trade, economic, tourist and cultural spheres.

Qianjiang is China's transport and logistics hub Hainan Airlines uses to fly not only to Xi'an and Haikou, but also to Beijing and Guangzhou (southern Guangdong province). HICN reports, that with the upcoming New Year's holidays, the air carrier plans to organize numerous campaigns and offer discounts to boost passenger traffic, which decreased significantly during the pandemic.