Finance Ministry to spend around $28.4 bln from National Wealth Fund in 2022

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Ministry of Finance will spend slightly over 2 trillion rubles ($28.4 bln) from the National Wealth Fund in 2022, which is less than planned, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"This year, (the figure for spending from the National Wealth Fund - TASS) slightly over 2 trillion rubles. This is less than we initially anticipated, we have compensated for these resources with new borrowings," he said.

The federal budget for 2023-2025 includes allocating 2.9 trillion rubles ($41 bln) from the National Wealth Fund in 2023 and 1.3 trillion rubles ($18.4 bln) in 2024.