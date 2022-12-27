Russia manages to avoid food export decline — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Prompt support measures for exporters enabled avoiding losses in the Russian agricultural exports, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"One more point I cannot but highlight. We managed in general to preserve the system of the non-resource and non-energy export," the official said. "I should say transport and logistical measures were involved, to support this sector. As a result, I can state there is a decline - we lost about 20% for the industrial non-resource and non-energy export, but nothing was lost at all for the agricultural one," Belousov noted.

Restrictions introduced by Europe primarily affected exports of hydrocarbons, the official added.