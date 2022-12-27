Russia’s incremental growth of oil reserves can be 600 mln metric tons in 2022 — Ministry

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The incremental growth of oil and condensate reserves can stand at 600 mln metric tons in 2022, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources told reporters.

"The forecast of incremental growth on account of exploration in 2022 is 600 mln metric tons for oil and condensate, and 675 bln cubic meters for gas reserves," the Ministry said.

According to preliminary data, investments of subsoil users in hydrocarbon exploration moved up from 315 bln rubles ($4.47 bln) last year to 390 bln rubles ($5.5 bln) in 2022.