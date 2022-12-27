China expresses concern over Japan’s defense budget

BEIJING, December 27. /TASS/. Japan’s defense budget is cause for concern, while Tokyo’s commitment to a defensive strategy and peaceful development is questionable, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"China expresses its concern over Japan’s considerable defense budget. Japan’s pursuit of military development <…> raises major doubts among Japan’s neighbors in the Asian region and the international community over whether Tokyo is committed to defensive strategies and peaceful development," the Chinese diplomat said.

At a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, the Japanese government approved a draft deficit budget for the next fiscal year, starting in April 2023, with a record 114.38 trillion yen (about $840 billion) expenditure as part of a government plan to drastically strengthen the country’s defense capabilities in the next five years.