Russian stock indices go up as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices went up at the beginning of the main session on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, according to trading data.

As of 10:25 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated growth to 0.24% reaching 2,144.3 points, the RTS index edged up 0.01% to 977.37 points.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index added 0.13% and amounted to 2,142.08 points, the dollar denominated RTS index rose by 0.59% to 983.05 points.

As of 10:27 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble decreased by 0.03% to 69.25 rubles, the euro rate dropped by 0.19%, to 73.41 rubles.