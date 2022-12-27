Gas intake from European underground storage facilities at its lowest in 12 years

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Injection of gas into underground storage facilities (UGS) of the European Union remains by more than 2 times higher than the intake from them, setting record values for this period of time. Gas withdrawals from UGS are at all-time low for December. Temperatures above the climatic norm have led to a noticeable decrease in gas consumption in Europe and a rapid drop in prices, and the current week, according to forecasts, may turn out to be no less warm.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in the EU countries on Sunday, December 25, amounted to only 89 million cubic meters (the lowest figure for the entire period of GIE observation since 2011), while injection into them is 222 million cubic meters.

The heating season in Europe began on November 14, and since that moment the EU countries have taken 15.31 billion cubic meters of gas from storage facilities. At the same time, the total gas intake from UGS facilities on the 42nd day from the moment they reached their maximum filling is 31% higher than the average value for that day over the previous five years.

Now UGS facilities in Europe are filled to 83.1% (11.55 percentage points (p.p.) higher than the average for this date over the past 5 years), they contain 89.94 billion cubic meters of gas.