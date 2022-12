MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate declined by 21.75 kopecks from Monday’s close, trading at 69.07 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as trade opened on Tuesday.

The euro exchange rate climbed by 91.5 kopecks to 74.46 rubles.

The yuan exchange rate also went up gaining 2.8 kopecks and reached the rate of 9.802 rubles.