Hainan achieves 2022 breakthrough in modernizing industries and development — media

HAIKOU /China/, December 26. /TASS/. South China's Hainan province has made a significant breakthrough this year in sectoral modernization and promotion of regional integration development. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper, citing official data.

As noted by the authors of the publication, in recent months the sphere of modern services has played an increasingly important role in the formation of the Hainan free trade port. According to official data for the first three quarters of this year, its added value has increased by 4.5% year-on-year, exceeding 147.93 billion yuan ($21.18 billion at current exchange rate).

As for major enterprises in this sector (companies with annual income of more than 10 million yuan, or about $1.4 million), they earned about 1.18 trillion yuan ($169.62 billion) in January-September, up nearly 25% from the same period in 2021.

According to the newspaper's observers, Hainan "is successfully following the path of intensive development and has increasing prospects for growth."

The authors point out that in 2022 three economic zones centered in the province's largest cities - Haikou, Sanya and Danzhou - played a key role in shaping Hainan's free trade port. The publication reminds us of the importance of other administrative-territorial units, such as the city of Qionghai on the east coast, which periodically hosts major conferences, including the Boao Asian Forum every spring.

Dynamic inflow of investment

According to official statistics cited by the newspaper, Hainan has been a popular destination for international investment this year. Thus, in January-November, investments in agriculture in the province, even in spite of the pandemic, increased year-on-year by 15%, in industry - by 30%, and in services - by 19%.

According to local experts, tourism in 2022 continued to act as a key driver of Hainan's economic development. At the same time, science-intensive companies engaged in selective breeding, aerospace and deep-sea projects are making an increasingly significant contribution to its gross regional product.

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of a trial free trade zone and port on Hainan. The goal of the program is to bring the island into the process of globalization and international labor distribution, laying a solid foundation for innovation. The local authorities are creating an attractive environment for investors and developing research and production infrastructure. According to the government plan, by 2025 the entrepreneurial environment in the province will reach advanced levels by national standards, and in 2050 the region will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, where campuses of leading universities, advanced laboratories and headquarters of global corporations will be located.