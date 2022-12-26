Sber will have to close office in the UAE in early 2023 — First Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Sber will have to close its office in the UAE in 2023 but will continue helping clients with operations on this market, First Deputy CEO Alexander Vedyakhin told reporters on Monday.

"We are facing serious restrictions for operations of our office in Abu Dhabi amid sanctions. We will regrettably have to close it in the first quarter of 2023. We will close the office but we will continue helping clients in the UAE market with operations in the market," the top manager said.

The bank will announce its annual results in January 2023, Vedyakhin added.