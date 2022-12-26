Share of energy trade in national currencies to grow — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The share of transactions in national currencies will increase in the future, as trade in yuan, Indian rupees, Turkish lira, and Russian rubles is already growing, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS.

"A constant influx of national currencies gives confidence to the market. At the beginning of the year, we faced a situation where it was not very clear what to do with these currencies. At the moment, they are traded on the stock exchange and ensure mutual trade turnover. Therefore, in the future, the share of transactions in national currencies will only grow," he said.

According to him, this year Russia was able to ensure stable trade in energy resources in national currencies, such transactions have already become commonplace for the market.

"If at the beginning of the year this flywheel swayed very hard, then in just a few months it became commonplace, and we began to trade steadily in national currencies," he noted.

"Gazprom, for example, fully converted payments for gas of the Power of Siberia [pipeline] to yuan and rubles on a parity basis. Trade in Indian rupees, Turkish lira, and Russian rubles is also increasing," Novak added.