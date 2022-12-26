High gas prices in Europe expected to stay — Novak

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe will remain high due to the shortage, they will not return to the levels of early 2021 at $200-250 per 1,000 cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS.

"The dynamics will be largely determined by the weather during winter, although they will remain high in the short term due to the scarcity. I don't see how prices might return to early 2021 levels of $200-250 per 1,000 cubic meters," he said.

In general, Novak assessed the situation with energy prices as extremely volatile, and this trend will continue in 2023 for gas and oil.

"We are currently seeing a higher level of volatility. We saw double fluctuations for oil prices - from $65 to $130 per barrel. The situation is the same for gas. The price per 1,000 cubic meters surpassed $4,000 and now reached around $1,000," he added.

Western sanctions, according to Novak, could be the cause of the price hike. "No one could have predicted these insane actions of Western leaders when such forecasts were made (that oil would be around $50-$60 per barrel). An embargo on supplies of Russian oil products to Europe will go into effect in February, let's see what diesel prices will look like," he added.