Russia’s coal exports to decline by 8.4% in 2022, consumption to row by 6.8% — Novak

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Coal exports from Russia in 2022 will decrease by 8.4%, while consumption on the domestic market will increase by 6.8%, and production volumes will remain at the level of 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS.

"Coal production is expected this year at the level of 2021, while exports will decrease by 8.4%, and coal consumption in the domestic market will increase by 6.8%," he said. As for the electric power industry, its production will grow by 0.8%, and consumption - by 1.6%.

Russian Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov told TASS earlier that coal production would decline by 1% by the end of the year.

Novak previously stated that in January-July 2022, the level of coal production decreased by 0.9%, while coal exports fell by 8.6%, but this decrease was offset by an increase in demand in the domestic market by 6.8% to 99.5 mln tonnes.