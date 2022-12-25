Nearly 50% of agricultural products from Ukraine delivered to Europe - Turkish minister

ANKARA, December 25. /TASS/. Nearly half of all agricultural products exported from Ukraine via the Black Sea grain corridor went to European countries, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said on Sunday.

"As many as 585 bulk carriers left Ukrainian ports in a period from August 1 to December 25. A total of 15.8 million tons of various agricultural products have been exported. As many as 171 ships called at Turkish ports," the Anadolu agency quoted him as saying.

According to Karaismailoglu, Turkey has received 15% of exported products. "Twelve percent were delivered to African countries, 29% - to Asian countries, and 44% - to Europe," he said.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul for a term of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny was to expire on November 19. On November 17, the agreements were extended for 120 more days. According to the Russian foreign ministry, the deal was automatically extended since there were no objections from either of the parties to it (Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United Nations).