Turkey, Russia to take joint steps to begin exporting Russian fertilizers - Erdogan

ANKARA, December 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he is convinced that Ankara and Moscow will soon take steps to begin exporting Russian fertilizers.

"The situation around [Russian] fertilizer exports is more difficult [as compared with exports of Ukrainian food via the Black Sea grain corridor]. I am convinced that together with Russia we will take joint steps on this matter," he said at a meeting with the Turkish youth, which was broadcast on his Twitter account.

Along with that, according to the Turkish leader, the key issues the country’s government will focus on in 2023 will be the development of a gas field in the Black Sea. "What will be important for us in 2023 is natural gas in the Black Sea. In 2022, as you know, we took steps to organize underground gas storing in Thrace. We are not going to stop, we will move forward," Erdogan said.

According to the Turkish authorities, Black Sea gas fields hold about 540 billion cubic meters of gas. The biggest field is Sakarya, with reserves exceeding 400 billion cubic meters. It is planned to produce around ten million cubic meters of gas a day, or from 3.4 to 4 billion cubic meters a year at the initial stage. Daily production is expected to reach 40 million cubic meters and yearly output - 15 billion cubic meters by 2027-2028.

Apart from that, the issues of a gas hub in Turkey was discussed by the Turkish and Russian presidents at their meeting in Astana on October 13. According to Erdogan, the best location for the hub is Thrace in European Turkey.