Armenia, Russia approve indicative petroleum products and gas import balances

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Yerevan and Moscow have approved indicative balances for imports of petroleum products and gas from Russia in 2023, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on Friday at the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on bilateral economic cooperation.

"Considering current realities, I believe cooperation in the sphere of fuel import on preferential terms is important. I would like to note with satisfaction in this context that we have already agreed upon and approved indicative balances of petroleum products and gas import from Russia by Armenia in 2023," the official said.

As regards Armenia and Russia, there is "mutual and absolute constructive approach and mutual understanding on issues of cooperation in multilateral formats within the framework of the EAEU and the CIS, which is critical in the current situation of a macroeconomic storm," Grigoryan added.