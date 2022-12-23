Liquefied gas supplies to Georgia moving up in 11M 2022

TBILISI, December 23. /TASS/. Liquefied gas supplies to Georgia moved up by 12.7% year-on-year in January - November 2022, the Union of Georgian Importers of Petroleum Products said on Friday.

"Over the period from January to November 2022, import of liquefied gas totaled 39,000 metric tons, which is 4,400 metric tons or 12.7% above the last-year figure," the Union said. 38,800 metric tons or 99.5% of imported liquefied gas were supplied from Russia, according to the Union.

Petroleum bitumen imports dropped by 2% to 104,900 metric tons within eleven months of this year, the Union said. Azerbaijan tops the list of bitumen exporters to Georgia with 47.1%, followed by Turkey (23.3%) and Iraq (21.8%). Russia exported 4,400 metric tons of bitumen or 4.2% of total Georgian bitumen imports from January to November.