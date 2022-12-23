Gas withdrawal from EU’s UGS facilities down to November low

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Gas withdrawal from the EU’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities has dropped to the lowest level since November 27, turning out 35% lower than the multiyear average for December. Temperatures above the climate normal have notably reduced gas consumption in Europe and led to a decrease in the price.

Gas withdrawal from EU countries’ UGS facilities amounted to around 285 mln cubic meters on December 21, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). The heating season started in Europe on November 14. Since then, EU countries have withdrawn 14.74 bln cubic meters of gas from UGS facilities. Currently European UGS facilities are 83.02% full (10.51 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 89.85 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Russian gas supplies to Europe in transit through Ukraine remain at previous volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters via the Sudzha gas distribution station on December 23, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU). An explosion that occurred on December 20 at the Urengoy-Center-2 main gas pipeline in Russia’s Republic of Chuvashia did not result in a decrease in nominations, whereas Gazprom said earlier gas was fully supplied to consumers through parallel gas pipelines.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after Nord Stream was damaged.