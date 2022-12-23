Electricity production in Russia will be up 1% yoy in 2022 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted a positive trend in the production and consumption of electricity in the country.

"We will produce about 1% more electricity per year than last year. And consumption will increase by 1.6% - this, in turn, confirms that our economy has begun to consume more electricity," Novak said in an interview with Russia-24 TV channel.

"The industry has worked steadily, despite all the difficulties and sanctions," he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that by the end of the year coal production in Russia will remain approximately at the level of 2021, despite the sanctions imposed against the coal industry.

"As for the coal industry, we have maintained approximately the level of last year, despite the fact that sanctions were imposed on the coal industry, and Europe banned deliveries to European countries since August. However, the year-on-year production remained at the same level," he said.