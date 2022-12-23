Russian stocks down as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down at the beginning of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Friday, according to trading data.

As of 10:20 am Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.33% at 2,115.91 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.96% at 960.37 points. As trading opened the MOEX slipped by 0.04% to 2,121.99 points, while the RTS lost 0.58% to 964.1 points.

As of 10:20 am, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.67% at 69.41 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 0.45% at 73.73 rubles.