Scientists observe algae growth to assess water conditions near industrial enterprises

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch's biodiversity expedition will conduct additional studies to assess water conditions near industrial enterprises. The experts will analyze how quickly algae grow on objects in water, the expedition's press service told TASS.

"A few aspects require additional studies, namely to study how and what algae grow on objects in waters," the press service quoted Director of the Institute of Systematics and Ecology of Animals (the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch) Viktor Glupov as saying. "The thing is - this is a very informative criterion of clean water. In clean and relatively cold and fresh waters the biological growth on objects, as a rule, is not active."

According to him, in the Trans-Baikal Region scientists analyze water systems in rivers, and in the North - in big storage ponds and in lakes.

The basic biodiversity survey continues the work, which the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch began in 2020. Since the Great Norilsk Expedition, this work has extended into another three regions. The survey’s purpose is to identify Nornickel’s impact zones and to assess biodiversity in areas of Nornickel’s operations. The research results will be used in building out a corporate biodiversity management system and biodiversity monitoring and conservation programs.