Kazakhstan expects to see growing share of Russian capital — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Kazakhstan wants to increase the presence of Russian capital in the country and will do everything it can for this, the republic's ambassador to Moscow Yermek Kosherbaev said in an interview with TASS.

"Kazakhstan expects Russian capital to strengthen its presence. We will do everything necessary to maintain this presence on a permanent basis, of course, for mutual benefit," he said.

The diplomat stressed that the two countries have opportunities for collaboration, notably in high-tech sectors of the economy. There is also significant potential in agriculture, energy, science, and advanced innovations.