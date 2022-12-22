Share of national currencies in Kazakhstan-Russia settlements close to 70-75% — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The share of national currencies in mutual settlements between Kazakhstan and Russia continues to grow and is already close to 70-75%, the republic's ambassador to Moscow Yermek Kosherbaev said in an interview with TASS.

"The share of national currencies in mutual settlements between our countries is growing and is currently approaching 70-75%," he said.

Experts recognized the absolute maximum of deals using the Kazakhstani tenge on the Moscow Exchange in mid-November. Kazakhstan's currency was traded and bought for a total of 4.2 bln rubles ($61.5 mln), which is three to four times the figure for the summer.

According to him, the volume of money transfers has increased significantly. For example, in October 2022, according to the National Bank of the Republic, 42.7 bln tenge (5.6 bln rubles) were sent from Russia to Kazakhstan using money transfer systems.