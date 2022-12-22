Russia to consider performance of gas contracts if price ceiling breaches them

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. If the gas price ceiling violates Gazprom’s contracts, Russia will consider whether it is obliged to perform them, President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

"Certainly, we are keeping a close eye on that. If this proposed system [the gas price ceiling] evolves towards administrative regulation, if it violates our contracts, contracts of Gazprom with its counterparties, if there is any interference with these contracts - we reserve the right to think whether we are obliged to perform such contracts in this case, if the other party breaches them," Putin said.

The European Union has formally approved the dynamic gas price ceiling of 180 euro per MWh [about 1,850 euro per 1,000 cubic meters] to be applied from February 15, 2023, the EU Council said in its statement earlier on Thursday.