MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian economy has dropped by 2.5% in 2022, President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

"The predicted economic collapse did not take place. Yes, we have the decline," Putin noted. "The GDP decrease occurs but it is 2.5% and not 20% or 25%," he said.

Parameters in 2022 is "a good fundamental base to steadily progress to 2023," the head of state added.