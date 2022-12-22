MOEX index up by 0.32%, RTS up by 3.16% as Thursday’s trading closes

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock market showed the growth of the leading indices on Thursday.

By the end of the trading session, the MOEX index rose by 0.32% to 2,122.91 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 3.16% to 969.7 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate by the end of the day fell by 2.88% to 68.95 rubles, the euro rate dropped - by 2.71%, to 73.55 rubles.

"The Russian stock market tried to rebound on Thursday, taking advantage of rising oil prices and the weakness of the ruble. Toward the end of the session, the ruble strengthened sharply, which deprived buyers of most of the day's initiative. External sentiment was predominantly negative," said investment strategist at BCS World of investments Alexander Bakhtin.

The shares of the following Russian companies were growth leaders: VTB (+3.11%), Qiwi (+3.04%), Samolet (+2.39%).

Among the drop leaders were shares of Fesco (-3.04%), Moscow Exchange (-1.99%) and Novatek (-1.41%).

According to BCS World of Investments, on December 23, the MOEX index will be formed in the range of 2,075 - 2,175 points, the forecast range for the dollar/ruble pair is 68.5-71.5 rubles.