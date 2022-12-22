EU formally approves dynamic gas price ceiling

BRUSSELS, December 22. /TASS/. The European Union has formally approved the dynamic gas price ceiling of 180 euro per MWh [about 1,850 euro per 1,000 cubic meters] to be applied from February 15, 2023, the EU Council said in its statement on Thursday.

"The Council formally adopted a regulation that sets a market correction mechanism to protect citizens and the economy against excessively high prices," it said.

"The regulation was adopted today by written procedure. It will now be published in the EU Official Journal and enter into force on 1 February 2023. The provisions related to the bidding limit will enter into force on 15 February. The regulation will apply for one year," the EU Council added.