Russian lower house passes law on 2022 Central Bank’s financial audit

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house) passed a law aimed at minimizing the risks associated with the mandatory audit of the Bank of Russia's annual financial statements for 2022 in the current geopolitical situation and unfriendly actions of certain foreign countries in the third, final reading on Thursday. The document was initiated by a group of MPs and senators headed by Chairman of the Duma’s Financial Markets Committee Anatoly Aksakov.

Currently, the National financial council decides on the compulsory audit of the regulator’s financial statements and defines the audit organization for performing the compulsory audit (external auditor) by the end of the financial year. The financial audit of the Central Bank’s financial statements is distributed between an external auditor and the Russian Accounts Chamber. Meanwhile, the Accounts Chamber only delivers its opinion following the results of the inspection of accounts and transactions of the Bank of Russia covered by the law ‘On classified information’.

The external auditor’s opinion and the opinion by the Accounts Chamber are included in the regulator’s annual report.

In the current situation, when dealing with the external auditor there is a risk of unsanctioned distribution of the information on accounts and transactions of the Bank of Russia for 2022 through the extension of the circle of informed persons outside the Russian Central Bank, the authors of the document said. The law allows passing the inspection of certain accounts and transactions by the Bank of Russia from the external auditor to the Accounts Chamber on the resolution of the National financial council, thus minimizing the risks related to compulsory audit of the 2022 annual financial statements of the Bank of Russia.

The effective period of the legal regulation mechanism suggested by the law is limited from the day of adoption of the federal law until December 31, 2023.