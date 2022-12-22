Otkritie Bank sale is successful, Bank of Russia says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The transaction of the sale of 100% shares in Otkritie Bank to VTB Group is successful, the regulator says on Wednesday.

"According to estimates of the appraiser, the market value of Otkritie Group was determined in the range of 328-374 bln rubles ($4.6-5.2 bln). This corresponds to the ratio of the shareholder equity market value and the book value of net assets above 0.6x. This is a good market indicator in current conditions and we assess the transaction as successful," the Central Bank said.

The transaction price amounted to 340 bln rubles ($4.8 bln), the regulator noted.