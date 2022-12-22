Bank of Russia to get $4.9 bln of compensation from investments in Otkritie Bank

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will receive compensation worth 352 bln rubles ($4.9 bln), taking into account investments in the capital of Otkritie Bank and dividends, the regulator’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"If we look from the standpoint of costs of the Bank of Russia, we would like to remind that investments in the capital of Otkritie Bank during the financial rehabilitation period totaled 555 bln rubles ($7.7 bln). Taking dividends in consideration, the Bank of Russia will receive compensation amounting to 352 bln rubles," the press service said.

Legal proceedings with persons that controlled Otkritie prior to the financial rehabilitation continue, the press service added.