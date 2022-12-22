Idea of 'trilateral gas union' in the works, too early to talk about details — MFA

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The idea of a "trilateral gas union" between Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan is being worked out, but it is too early to talk about the details, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

Earlier Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov said that the initiative of the Russian Federation to create the trilateral gas union has yet to be accompanied by any specific details or proposals.

When asked to comment on this statement Zakharova replied:

"Official representatives of both Russia and Kazakhstan have repeatedly stressed that this idea is being worked out, the idea of creating a [gas] union. It is too early to talk about the details."

According to Zakharova, it is obvious that the interaction of stakeholders in this area is in demand due to the current global energy crisis.

"All this is also necessary from the point of view of ensuring socio-economic stability and the well-being of the population. As for the practical outlines of such interaction, they are discussed at the level of relevant ministries," she said.

On November 28, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a "trilateral gas union" with Uzbekistan during a meeting in the Kremlin, Ruslan Zheldibay, the press secretary of the Kazakh leader, said earlier.

On the same day, at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Kazakh head of state said that Putin had proposed creating a trilateral gas union and was going to call the President of Uzbekistan about the topic.