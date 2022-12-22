Grain deal so far executed solely in EU’s interests — Russian official

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. At the moment, the grain deal is being implemented solely in the interests of the European Union, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said in an interview with NTV channel.

"If my memory serves me right, a total of 561 ships were dispatched as part of the grain agreement as of December 16 this year. These ships primarily exported food to the European Union, while Turkey was second, but with a large margin. That is, as the president stated, the agreement is currently being executed unilaterally in the interests of the European Union," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to her, 6.4 mln metric tons of grain were sent to the European Union, including 43% of corn and 29% of wheat. More than 2 mln metric tons of grain went to Turkey.

"Our diplomats continue to defend Russia’s interests alongside their UN colleagues, ensuring that this is a ‘package’ deal. We informed our partners that it is important for Russia to export mineral fertilizers and food because these are essential goods for the poorest countries, our traditional partners. No limits should apply here; we should be able to export these goods freely. I've already given explicit examples of how much we exported, but it was really challenging," Abramchenko said.

The challenge of connecting Russian Agricultural Bank to the international settlement system, in particular, has not been resolved. "For our part, we guarantee that only food items and mineral fertilizers would be used as goods in settlements through this bank. Nonetheless, this issue has yet to be settled," she added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said earlier that Moscow would question the meaning of the grain deal if no adjustments are made to it. He recalled that the grain deal, which was concluded in Istanbul, is a package deal. The first part of the package, involving the export of Ukrainian grain, is being implemented, however the results of the second part of the agreement - a memorandum between Russia and the UN Secretariat on unrestricted access to Russian agricultural products - cannot be accepted by Moscow, the diplomat added.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny is valid until November 19, while the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) established by Russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey is designed to conduct vessel inspections to prevent weapons smuggling or any provocations. The latter was signed by Russia, Turkey and the UN and separately by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

Also, Russia and the UN signed a memorandum under which the international organization is committed to removing restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets.