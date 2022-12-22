Nuances of Russia's response to oil price сap being finalized — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Some nuances remain in the phrasing of Russia's reaction measures in response to the West imposing an oil price cap, and the situation with regard to gas is being analyzed, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The situation with regard to gas is being analyzed. As for oil, there are certain nuances in terms of phrasing coordination. We will disclose the document as soon as it (coordination - TASS) is completed," Peskov said, answering a question about when to expect Russia's response to the introduction of a price cap for oil and gas.

Peskov also addressed rumors that Slovakia has requested an exemption from EU restrictions on Russian oil in order to supply diesel fuel to Ukraine. In response to a question about Russia’s reaction, Peskov said "it is important to assess the situation in each [specific] case." He added that the global market, particularly the oil industry, is very unique and that "when oil is traded, it is very difficult to locate a specific customer, the end user of oil goods, on international markets."

Vladimir Putin told reporters earlier that Russia was considering cutting oil production as one of the measures in response to the decision of Western countries to introduce a price cap. According to him, Russia was considering various options for responding, the final version will soon be set in a presidential decree.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that the Russian Finance Ministry considers it too early to assess the effect on the budget from the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, but Russia is preparing retaliatory measures. The minister called the introduction of a price cap a non-market measure that would have implications for the world market.

On December 5, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union came into force. Moreover, EU states also agreed on a price cap for Russian oil delivered by sea, setting the ceiling at $60 a barrel. A similar decision was announced by the G7 and Australia. The West is also banning its companies from providing transport, financial and insurance services to tankers carrying oil from Russia at a price above the agreed-on ceiling.