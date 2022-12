MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate exceeded 72 rubles for the time since April 29 in Moscow trading on Thursday.

As of 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, the US currency rose by 1.43% to 72.01 rubles.

By 8:55 a.m., the dollar strengthened to 72.03 rubles. The euro is up 1.46% to 76.7 rubles, while the yuan gained 1.78% to 10.258.

Earlier, the euro hit 76 rubles for the first time since April 29.