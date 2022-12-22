Dollar up to 71.2 rubles, euro up to 76 rubles on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate grew by 20.5 kopecks from Wednesday’s close, trading at 71.2 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on Thursday.

The euro grew by 39.75 kopecks, to 76 rubles.

The yuan grew by 5.4 kopecks, reaching 10.133 rubles.

According to the Moscow Exchange’s data as of 07:20 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar was up by 12.75 kopecks, to stand at 71.12 rubles. The euro grew by 38.25 kopecks, to 75.98 rubles, and yuan - up by 4.7 kopecks, to10.126 rubles.