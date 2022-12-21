Russia third by average daily oil production in October 2022 — statistics

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia was third in crude oil production after the United States and Saudi Arabia in October 2022, the state statistics service Rosstat reported on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia was third.

Russia’s crude oil production was 10.66 mln barrels daily in October 2022, while the US lifted 11.971 mln barrels per day and Saudi Arabia produced 10.957 barrels per day.

The country produced in total 443.2 mln tonnes of oil during January - October of this year, up 2.4% in annual terms. Crude oil production in October lost 1.3% in annual terms to 45.3 mln tonnes.