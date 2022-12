MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian stock market on Wednesday showed a decline in the leading indices. Thus, the MOEX index decreased by 0.15% to 2,116.13 points, the RTS dollar index - by 2.81% to 940.03 points.

The dollar exchange rate by the end of the day rose by 2.12% to 70.99 rubles, the euro - by 2.1% to 75.6 rubles.