Annual inflation gearing down to 12.35% from December 13 to 19 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 12.6% from December 6 to 12, 2022, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its current price situation review.

"Inflation stood at 0.02% over the week from December 13 to 19. In annual terms, the price growth slowed down to 12.35% (12.65% a week earlier)," the Ministry informed.

"The rise in prices geared down in the food segment during the reporting week owing to the decline in price growth rates for fruits and vegetables. Prices continued going down for foods net of fruits and vegetables. Deflation was registered in the nonfood sector, mainly because of the resumed price drop for electric and household appliances. Prices tumbled for tourist and regulated services amid smaller prices of airfare and hotel services," the Ministry said.