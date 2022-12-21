PhosAgro to boost CAPEX to $939 mln in 2023 — company

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The PhosAgro Board has approved the draft budget for the next year, providing for the increase in capital expenditures to more than 66 bln rubles ($939 mln), the Russian fertilizer producer said on Wednesday.

"We have directed almost 64 bln rubles ($910 mln) in the outgoing year for investment development - a third more than in the last year. The budget of 2023 provides for a further increase in total capital expenses to more than 66 bln rubles ($939 mln)," PhosAgro CEO Mikhail Rybnikov said, cited by the company.

Among the key project is the achievement of design capacity of the phosphate fertilizer plant in Volkhov, development of the mineral feedstock base in Kirovsk, and high-tech production facilities in Cherepovets and Balakovo, the company said.

PhosAgro remains committed to the long-term course of further expansion and upgrade of production facilities and deepening of their vertical integration, Rybnikov added.