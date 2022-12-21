Weekly inflation in Russia down to 0.02% — statistics

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia amounted to 0.02% from December 13 to 19, 2022, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

Inflation was 0.19% a week earlier.

Consumer prices rose by 0.73% since early December and by 11.88% from the year beginning. Inflation amounted to 12.31% in annual terms as of December 19 of this year.

According to statistics, the price uptick in the reporting period was 0.9%, 0.8%, and 0.7% respectively for canned meat, fruits and berries, and vegetables for infants, 0.5% for hen eggs, 0.4% for cooked sausages and rennet cheese, and 0.2% for beef, half-smoked and cooked smoked sausages, sterilized milk, sour cream, and vermicelli.

Prices at the same time dropped by 1.7% for granulated sugar, 1.2% for buckwheat, 0.9% for chocolate sweets, 0.5% for wheat flour and rice, 0.4% for chicken meat, and 0.2% for pork and cookies.

In the nonfood segment, prices gained 0.5% for TV sets and 0.2% for filter-tipped cigarettes.

Motor gasoline prices stayed almost flat and diesel fuel prices add 0.5% respectively in the reporting period, Rosstat said.