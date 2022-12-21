UAE investments in green projects worldwide stand at $16.8 bln — Ambassador

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The UAE plans to invest more than $50 bln into green projects within the country and abroad and has already invested $16.8 bln into such projects overseas, Ambassador of the UAE in Moscow Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

Dubai will host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28) in 2023.

"At the COP-28, the UAE will demonstrate that its approach is based on building bridges of cooperation within the international community. The UAE vowed to invest more than $50 mln into green projects at home and overseas and has already invested about $16.8 bln in projects in seventy countries," the Ambassador said.

The COP-28 will be particularly important from the standpoint of reviewing the national commitments of the parties for the first time after the conclusion of the Paris Agreement, the diplomat noted. "Our goal is to make the COP-28 as inclusive as possible and focused on specific actions, an event that will bring together developed and developing countries, public and research sectors, and civil society around the search for real decisions," he added.