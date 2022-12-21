Russians paid less attention to exchange rates in 2022, opened ruble deposits — survey

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. This year, over one-third of Russians (33%) paid less attention to the dynamics of foreign currency exchange rates, another third (35%) did not alter their preferences, while another 12% were uninterested in exchange rates before. Only one in every five people started following exchange rates closer than a year ago, with the majority of these people being young and middle-aged, according to a VTB study among Russian bank customers.

"The decline in interest in fluctuating exchange rates is most apparent among those over 45 years old, with 39% of them decreasing their attention to this subject. Most often, this is due to fewer visits overseas - according to 44% of those who believe the foreign currency has become less appealing. Young and middle-aged clients became more interested in the exchange rate (32% and 24%, respectively), and on a territorial basis, residents of Moscow (28%), for a variety of reasons, including their reliance on the exchange rate for work and income (41% of those who became more interested in the exchange rate) and the presence of foreign exchange savings (39%)," the survey said.

The most popular financial instrument among Russians in 2022, according to poll results, was a savings account, which was used by 57% of Russians, and a ruble deposit, which was opened by every second respondent (respondents could choose several answers). Both products are equally popular across all age groups; in Moscow, 62% of respondents chose deposits. These tools were also the most effective, according to 47% and 43% of the clients who used them, respectively. A quarter of Russians save with investment products, including every third respondent in Moscow and every fifth - in cities with a population of over a million. Furthermore, just 20% of responders who live outside of cities with a population of over a million use them. Young people were more inclined to invest, they also noted the effectiveness of this tool more often, to a lesser extent - people over 45 years old.

According to the study results, a significant share of Russians started closely monitoring their expenses this year. Respondents who started saving spent less on entertainment (66%), cafes and restaurants (59%), tourism (57%), and luxury goods (56%). Every fifth respondent (21%) has increased their expenses, while 17% have boosted their savings activity (including 26% of those aged 18 to 24).

It should be noted that nearly half of those polled saw favorable improvements in Russia's financial sector this year, the study said. Respondents mentioned the strengthening of the national currency (28%), as well as an increase in deposit rates (21%) among such improvements. Clients under the age of 25 added the increased social responsibility of financial institutions (22%) to this list.

Respondents also talked about their financial plans for 2023. Half of those polled plan to spend more wisely (49%), save more (31%), use new financial products to generate income (24%), and begin budgeting (18%) next year. Many aim to seek additional income sources: more than half of the respondents talked about plans to find a part-time job (58%), one in five is going to start investing, another 13% plan to sell their own products. Every tenth stated their willingness to start their own business, but another 10% believe their current source of income is sufficient.

The survey was conducted in December in Russian cities with a population of 100,000 people or more, among 1,500 clients of Russian banks aged 18 to 60 years.