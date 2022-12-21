Russian economy’s exposure to energy transition risks may grow — Central Bank

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The exposure of the Russian economy to transitional climatic risks may grow in the environment of sanctions, the Central Bank said in its report.

"The exposure of the Russian economy to transitional climatic risks may grow over time due to a number of reasons. Firstly, sanctions may result in a transition to obsolete technologies, which contradict goals of energy efficiency enhancement and decarbonization. Secondly, export refocusing may also require use of new foreign technologies, while unfriendly states earlier accounts for 50% to 70% of entire component and equipment imports. Thirdly, the majority of modern green technologies is also a foreign one and this will limit economic decarbonization opportunities along with the withdrawal of certain foreign companies from the Russian market," the report reads.

The Russian economy may have the current export and resource model exhausted over the long-term and the lag in technology development may become greater as a result, the Central Bank says.