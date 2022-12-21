Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine equaling 42.4 mln cubic meters via Sudzha

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

On Tuesday, December 20, the pumping volume equaled 43 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that the transit of gas through Ukrainian territory might total around 42.4 mln cubic meters on December 21.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after Nord Stream was damaged.