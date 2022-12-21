Russia needs large-scale projects such as Kovykta Field — Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia needs large-scale projects like the Kovykta Field in East Siberia to strengthen its economy, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the opening ceremony for the Field and the Power of Siberia gas pipeline segment.

"Such projects are extremely necessary for the national economy, for Russia, to strengthen its social and economic health, in the broadest sense of this word," the head of state said. "This is a promising project creating stable conditions in the economy on the whole, not merely in the region, expanding export opportunities and definitely improving economic opportunities for development of East Siberian regions, improving living conditions for millions of people living on these territories," Putin added.